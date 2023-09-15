Clark County teachers union files appeal against ‘rolling sickouts’ injunction

By Michael Bell

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Clark County Educators Association has filed an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday against an injunction to stop “rolling sickouts”.

The injunction is another entry in the ongoing negotiations between the Clark County School District and CCEA over contracts. On Wednesday, the court granted the district’s motion to stop teacher “sickouts” after numerous schools had to close down due to teacher shortages.

On Thursday, CCEA filed an emergency motion for stay under the Nevada Rules of Appellate Procedure against that motion on the rolling sickouts.

The filing claims that “18,000 Clark County public school teachers and their Union are currently subject to an injunction order that is facially invalid for vagueness, non-specificity, and overbreadth,” and adds the order states no findings or reasons as to why it was issued, or specific terms.

It also argues that during contract negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement between the district and union, there have been a “raft of teacher call-outs for illness” and a small number of school closures as a result.

“This is not disputable. What is disputed is whether the named defendants below, 5 or the Union generally, and now all 18,000 public school teachers, can be held liable and responsible for conduct for which no evidence of responsibility was presented or exists. Both CCSD and the district court made clear below, there is no direct evidence supporting any allegation of prohibited conduct by Appellants,” the filing reads.

A future hearing with the Nevada Supreme Court has not been scheduled concerning the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.