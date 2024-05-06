City of Pocatello hosts meeting on Thursday to discuss sign code

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission is holding a meeting on Thursday, May 9 at 11 a.m. to learn about the proposed sign code.

Back on April 10, the P&Z Commission denied the proposed sign code with conditions.

During the May 9 meeting, City Planning Staff will address concerns with the proposed sign code voiced during the April 10 meeting. It is a great opportunity to learn how the sign code works.

The public is invited to attend in person or virtually by using GoTo Meeting. This is not a public hearing and is intended as a time for Planning Staff to educate the P&Z commission on the proposed sign code as well as get specific direction from the Commission on changes they want to see made to the proposed sign code.

Members of the public can attend in-person at City Hall on 911 North 7th Avenue. Please use the lobby phone to dial 208-223-9390 to be escorted to the Paradice Conference Room (seating is limited).

To attend the meeting virtually, log onto GoTo Meeting:

https://meet.goto.com/271066013



You can also dial in using your phone:

Access Code: 271-066-013

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

This meeting will be recorded and posted for later viewing on the City’s YouTube Channel: City of Pocatello-Community Media.