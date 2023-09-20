MGM Resorts says most services now ‘operating normally’ following cybersecurity attack

By CC MCCANDLESS

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — UPDATE (Sept. 20): In an updated statement Wednesday morning, MGM Resorts removed a reference to the Excalibur that was shared Tuesday night.

We are pleased that all of our casinos, hotels, dining, entertainment, and resort services are operating normally, and are welcoming thousands of guests each day. Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issues. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.

Please note that Slot Dollars and FREEPLAY are available at all properties. MGM Rewards members’ accounts will be adjusted to reflect Tier Credits and MGM Rewards points at a later date. MGM Rewards points redemption and certain promotional offers may be unavailable. Please see the MGM Rewards desk or your Casino Host for more details. ——– In a social media post on Tuesday evening, MGM Resorts reported that resort services, dining, entertainment, pools, and spas are now “operating normally” following a recent cybersecurity attack.

The post noted that players at Excalibur “may continue to ask casino cashiers and slot guest representatives for assistance.” A link to the MGM Resorts website connects to a page indicating that the company’s website and mobile app are operating. Guests can reportedly do the following online or through the app:

Book dining reservations at any MGM Resorts restaurant. Explore bar, lounge, and nightlife reservations. View available shows, concerts, and attractions, and link to ticketing websites. Book a service at the spa or salon.

Some employees at MGM properties reported that their most recent paychecks were short, sometimes by hundreds of dollars. A ransomware group claimed responsibility for the initial attack and threatened another if its demands are not met.

