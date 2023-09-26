Son arrested after dad dies after physical dispute

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Police arrested a man after his father died on Sunday from injuries he got in an altercation early Saturday morning, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD responded to the 800 block of Madeira Drive NE and found 29-year-old Clayton Garcia in the driveway. Garcia told police he was in an altercation with his father, Jorge Garcia, 74.

Officers found the father on the ground near a vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition before he died late Sunday.

The son told APD detectives that his father was upset when he came back from a party and was being loud.

Garcia tried to leave the residence until his father broke the window and tried to pull him out of it. The vehicle was usually driven by the father, according to APD.

Garcia admitted to kicking his father but could not state how many times.

Detectives were also told by Garcia that he needed his father to die in order to get to Valhalla, a Norse mythological place where heroes killed in battle go.

He is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

