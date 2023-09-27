2 children, ages 1 and 3, found dead in home; police arrest woman

By Gregg Montgomery

MITCHELL, Indiana (WISH) — A 33-year-old woman faces two counts of murder after two young children were found dead in a southern Indiana home, state police said Tuesday night.

The children, ages 1 and 3, were not publicly identified in a news release from Indiana State Police.

Mitchell Police Department about 4 p.m. Tuesday called state police detectives to investigate the deaths of the children at a home in the 1200 block of Brook Street. That’s in a residential area near a dollar store northeast of the intersection of state roads 37 and 60 in Mitchell.

Brittany Medina was arrested, the release said. Her hometown was not provided, and it was not immediately known if she lives in the home.

The bodies were taken to Bedford for an autopsy at the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

No additional details were provided as the investigation continued.

Mitchell is a Lawrence County city of 3,940 residents that’s about a 90-minute drive south-southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

