Person with gun breaks into Chicago migrant shelter

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are investigating after someone broke into a migrant shelter in Gage Park with a gun.

Police responded to a call from someone inside the Gage Park Field House, in the 2400 block of West 55th Street. According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the suspect entered the women’s dormitory.

A source told CBS 2, the suspect got in through the door at the west entrance and walked upstairs onto the balcony and then into the gymnasium. The suspect then tried to enter a second time, but the doors were locked.

Police said the suspect ran away after being confronted by officers.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Alderman Lopez released the follow statement:

“I have been in constant communication with the Johnson Administration and the local police commander regarding this issue. We will review how such a breach of the premises was possible and what steps need to be taken to ensure this remains a singular event.

I have conveyed to Mayor Brandon Johnson that the safety of the migrant asylum-seekers and the surrounding community must be our utmost priority. I have asked our partners to hold shelter management and private security agencies to drill this philosophy deep into their daily mission. A breach of this caliber could have ended in a much worse scenario. Thankfully, that is not the case today.

Police, agencies, and delegate partners will be on deck today for a premises security check.”

