St. Tammany remembers fallen deputy who died after being injured 16 years ago

By Randi Rousseau

ST. TAMMANY, Louisiana (WDSU) — A former St. Tammany deputy who was severely injured during a funeral procession in 2007 will be laid to rest Thursday and the community is being asked to show their support by lining the processional route.

In June of 2007, Marylin “Mary” Mayo was participating in a funeral procession in Covington for a fellow fallen deputy during a thunderstorm, when a tree fell on her unit, crushing the roof. Her fiance who was in the passenger seat next to her, Cpl. Linden “Beau” Raimer, died instantly. Deputy Mayo suffered a severed spinal cord injuries, leaving her paralyzed.

However, she still tried to remain active, completing the Crescent City Classis surrounded by first responders who helped her get to the finish line. She even participated in a marathon in New York to help a 16-year-old with leukemia.

Deputy Mayo passed away on September as a result of the injuries she sustained 16-years prior.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to line Jefferson Avenue during her funeral procession route today. The procession is set to leave around 12:15 p.m. Thursday from St. Benedict’s Church and will proceed down Stafford Road to Lee Road, turning left on Columbia Street and right on Jefferson Avenue to 21st Avenue.

