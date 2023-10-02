Small airplane reports engine failure, flips at airport

By KCTV Staff

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — Officials at the Johnson County Executive Airport confirmed that there were no injuries in a single aircraft crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., an unidentified pilot flying alone in a Cessna 182 was approaching Runway 18 of the Executive Airport when an engine failure was reported. The pilot attempted to glide to the start of the runway, but the plane reportedly fell short and flipped over before coming to a stop.

The pilot was not injured but the airport temporarily closed, “as is procedure,” while the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed an investigation of the incident.

As of 6:49 p.m. Sunday, the airport is back open.

