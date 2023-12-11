Do Good For Erin foundation fills U-Haul truck with new, comfy clothes for survivors of domestic abuse

By Megan Abundis

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KSHB) — In 2019, Erin Langhofer was standing at a food truck in the Crossroads on a First Friday when a bullet from a nearby fight hit and killed her.

Langhofer was 25 years old, a University of Kansas graduate and a practicing therapist.

Since her death, Langhofer’s family started the “Do Good For Erin” foundation to continue her passion for helping others.

Her mother, Marcy Langhofer, says she was passionate about her work with those affected by domestic violence.

For the last five years, Erin Langhofer’s loved ones have raised more than $250,000 and collected donations of new clothes for area beneficiaries committed to helping domestic abuse survivors.

Saturday, Dec. 9, marked the fifth year of the organization’s fundraising.

Cars lined up at Church of the Resurrection in Overland Park to donate new, comfy clothes for survivors.

“We do it in honor of Erin, but to help people in our communities. So, especially with the holiday season, just want to do something (other) than buying gifts for my family or friends, but to also support others,” said Andie Drummond.

Marcy Langhofer said the foundation chose Friends of Yates Inc. as the beneficiary of the event because “it was an organization that Erin would have loved.”

Friends of Yates Inc. is a safe haven in Kansas City, Kansas. It’s a 42-bed shelter serving women and children with court advocacy, community outreach and case management.

“They can get a good warm night’s rest,” said LaDora Lattimore, Friends of Yates CEO. “We often think about physical abuse, but it can by psychological and mental abuse.”

Marcy Langhofer said she is always “surprised” and “touched” by the outpouring support of the community to help others.

“(Erin Langhofer) was an amazing person and did so much for so many people and we get to keep her memories alive and her spirit alive by continuing to care and love on people,” said one woman who donated.

The Langhofer’s said they were able to collect a U-Haul truck full of donations to deliver to Friends of Yates Inc.

