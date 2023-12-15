Burning vehicle near Concord leads to 50-acre vegetation fire

By CARLOS CASTANEDA

Click here for updates on this story

CONCORD, California (KPIX) — A burning car near Concord early Friday morning led to a vegetation fire that burned about 50 acres, authorities said.

The 2-alarm fire started at 1:15 a.m. on the 900 block of Bailey Road between Concord and Bay Point, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire).

It was unclear why the vehicle was burning. Winds stoked the flames through the dry brush in the area, Con Fire said.

“Typically we don’t see fires in this time of year, especially when it’s so cold and been kind of moist and stuff, so I was surprised to see such a big fire, but there is a lot of dry grass behind us,” said resident Joe Danes.

Crews were able to contain the fire away from any structures and no homes were threatened. Bailey Road was shut down in both directions and people were urged to avoid the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.