Chicago cousins freed after being wrongfully incarcerated for 42 years

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two cousins who have been incarcerated for more than 40 years were freed after a judge exonerated them on Thursday for two 1981 murders.

James Soto, 62 – Jimmy for short – and David Ayala, 60, were tried and convicted before a single jury of the Aug. 16, 1981, shooting that killed Julie Limas and Hector Valeriano in Pietrowksi Park at 31st Street and Keeler Avenue. Valeriano was a U.S. Marine home on leave, according to court records.

There was no physical evidence that tied the cousins to the double murder, and they never confessed. Soto’s and Ayala’s attorneys said the men were convicted almost solely based on coerced witness testimonies.

“It was wrong always and we’re not going to try to think about the past,” said Diana Gauna, James’ wife. “It’s the future and we’re going to try and make up for all that lost time. We have so many family members that he hasn’t seen.”

Soto was released from the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill Thursday night. Ayala was released from the Cook County Jail, according to his attorney.

Soto waited 42 years for the hugs he received upon exiting the prison.

“Elated, exuberant – but as I mentioned before, a bit of righteous anger,” he said. “It should not have taken 42 years for this to happen.”

Soto said the cousins will help each other now that they’ll be free.

“I know we can’t pick up where we left off, but I will try to do my best to help him, as will help me, to put my life back together,” said Soto. “My first step is to go have a nice dinner of steak and lobster.”

Soto stayed busy behind bars. In November, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University’s prison education program.

He studied sociology, law, and creative writing.

He now intends on becoming a lawyer to help others who have been wrongfully convicted.

“I want to be able to be that lawyer that could help people just like me,” Soto said.

Soto’s sister, Pilar More, was just 8 years old when her brother was locked up.

“I can’t even tell you all the time lost, and we’re going to make up for it,” More said. “Unbelievable – I’ve been pinching myself all day. It feels like I just can’t – it’s a dream.”

Ayala and Soto are believed to be the two longest wrongfully-convicted people in Illinois state history. The cousins were arrested in 1981 at just 18 and 20 years old.

Now, Soto’s family is together again, just days before Christmas.

“To have him actually here, and for the holidays – and be able to hug him and kiss him – is just amazing,” said Jazmin Ordonez, Soto’s niece, “and just very grateful to have him home now.”

“Oh man,” said Soto. “That makes it all the more sweeter.”

Soto said he acknowledges that it will take time for him to transition back to life outside prison – and it will be drastic. He plans on seeking therapy and going back to school, but first he wanted that meal of steak and lobster.

