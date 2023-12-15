Young Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by puck

By Rachel Lau

Click here for updates on this story

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, about 40 minutes away from Montreal.

Saint-Eustache police confirmed the news of the boy’s death on Friday.

“This morning, we were saddened to learn of the child’s death. We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones,” a press release from the force reads.

Following the incident at the Walter-Buswell complex, the child was rushed to a Montreal hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“The Saint-Eustache minor hockey association and all its members are saddened by the accident that injured our young player,” the association told Noovo Info at the time. “We are working with the town to offer the necessary support to members who witnessed the accident. We are aware that the emotional impact is immense.”

The case is under investigation, but police say there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved.

“The police service has notified the Coroner’s Office and will assist with the investigation, which is still underway. The purpose of the investigation is to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the death,” the news release continues.

Hockey Quebec has also offered its support to the young hockey player’s family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca