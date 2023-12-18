Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco expected to return for Raiders game on Christmas Day

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY (KMBC) — An essential piece for the Kansas City Chiefs offense is expected back in the lineup on Christmas Day against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A shoulder injury kept Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco out the past two games, but head coach Andy Reid said he’s expected back for Monday’s game against Las Vegas.

“He’ll be back this week,” Reid said. “It’ll be good to go this week….unless there’s further setback. But I mean right now it’s been everything’s positive for him to go and he really had a clearance last week from the fellow that did the surgery to go.”

Pacheco has 779 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season.

He also has 33 receptions for 209 yards this season.

