North Carolina family decorates home with 1,000 lights, over 2 dozen inflatable characters

By Christina Solano

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Decorating houses with lights and inflatable characters is a Christmas tradition for many families, but for one Triad family, it’s also a labor of love.

Adam Kelly said he and his family decorate their home on Shady Avenue in Winston-Salem to honor the legacies of their father and grandmother.

This year, the display that Kelly calls a festival of lights and memories features 1,000 lights and 27 inflatables.

“This is the biggest, best festival we have done,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the display takes between three weeks to a month to put together, but he enjoys sharing it with others because it reminds him of driving around looking at Christmas lights as a child.

“The face, expressions of people, the stopping of traffic, it’s the joy,” Kelly said.

The display includes a box for children to leave letters for Santa.

Kelly plans to keep the display up through January.

You can share your holiday display with WXII 12 News by sending photos and videos to the uLocal North Carolina Facebook page or by emailing newstips@wxii12.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.