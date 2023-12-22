Sacramento sheriff’s office uses new treatment to keep deputies healthy

By JAMES TAYLOR

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is trying out new technology to help keep deputies healthy.

It’s like a scene out of a science fiction movie: spinning body pods, strobing light goggles, and cranial stimulation.

The Theta Wellness Center provides treatment for people’s physical and mental ailments like chronic pain, anxiety, and addiction. They are now taking on the sheriff’s office as a new client.

Lieutenant Jimmy McFarland, a former SWAT team commander, is one of the first deputies to try the technology.

“I feel inflammation has gone down,” McFarland said of te treatment. “I have a better sleep pattern.”

The facility also features an air pressure chamber, radio frequency detoxification, and a place to inhale hydrogen.

Janet Garland is the owner and encourages first responders to try it out.

“It helps them be more alert, creative and work better on the job,” Garland said.

The therapy is free to the department’s 1,100 sworn personnel to help with on-the-job injuries and stress.

“You don’t know what the day’s going to bring you,” McFarland said. “There’s going to be physical and emotional challenges that at times can build up.”

Funding comes from a $900,000 wellness grant from the state. So far, more than 100 deputies have signed up for treatments.

“I love it,” said Sgt. Alison Abbott. “I was apprehensive at first, but I woke up the next morning and I could walk without any pain and felt a huge difference.”

No prescription is needed to use the non-invasive technology, and it’s not covered by insurance.

“We don’t have patients,” Garland said. “We have clients.”

It’s a new-age effort by the department to help keep employees healthy and ready to respond.

“So far, we’re having great success,” McFarland said.

The Theta Wellness Center also has a contract with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and it is open to the public for appointments.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.