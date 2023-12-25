Vikings season ticket holder gifts seats to postal worker, wife after social media ask

By MARIELLE MOHS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was an unexpected Christmas gift of generosity. Two Vikings fans scored free tickets to Sunday’s game from a stranger who just wanted to say thank you.

“It’s pretty cool, I would have never expected to be here,” said Alissa Postal, who stood on the sidelines of the field at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the game with her husband, Jake.

The two were in shock to be standing just feet away from their favorite Vikings players ahead of the Christmas Eve “White Out” game. They got this opportunity thanks to a social media post. Alissa Postal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week sharing how she wants to gift her husband, who is a postal worker, tickets to the game after working extra hours this holiday season.

“I’m like, this would be such a cool Christmas gift. I’m going to throw it out to the universe. My husband is such a hardworking postal carrier. Let’s see if there are any ‘Purple Santas’ out there who can bless us with some tickets,” said Alissa Postal.

Shortly after she posted on X, a season ticket holder named Andy Sowle, who was a complete stranger to them, responded and gifted his seats, saying, “Thank your husband for all the hard work that goes unnoticed this time of year.”

“It’s crazy. We got pretty lucky. We work all those extra hours for our customers, so it’s good,” said Jake Postal.

Alissa Postal’s online post continued to get attention and was spotted by former Vikings backup QB Kyle Sloter, who gifted the couple sideline access as well.

What made the day extra special for the couple is they got engaged at U.S. Bank Stadium back in 2018, which was the last time they were at the stadium together.

“To be right here, to be on the sidelines, this is like the coolest experience we’ve ever had,” said Alissa Postal.

While they’re enjoying the moment now, they hope to pay this generosity forward.

“Minnesota nice is a real thing,” said Alissa Postal.

Alissa’s brother, Jake Stainbrook at Thr1ft L1ft, made custom Justin Jefferson t-shirts that the couple brought to the game. A Vikings staffer noticed on the sideline and said he would give the shirt to the star receiver.

