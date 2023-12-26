Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

South Carolina man celebrates season, love for snow with the ‘real’ thing

By
Published 3:15 PM

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

    INMAN, South Carolina (WYFF) — A white Christmas may not be a possibility in South Carolina, but an Upstate man will have the next best thing.

“A couple of years ago I built a snow machine but I still rely on Mother Nature to make it cold enough so it all works,” David Jacques, of Inman, said.

More news: ‘Given in love’: Donor drops wedding rings, note in Salvation Army red kettle

Jacques set up his winter machine at his home on Pleasant Green Drive.

The father of two boys, age 11 and 16, said he finally got a cold enough morning Wednesday, just day before winter officially begins.

Jacques cranked up the homemade snow blower and let it fly.

He shared video of the exciting debut.

“I’m like a big kid when it comes to snow and, honestly, one of the best parts is watching people fly down the road then slam on their brakes,” Jacques said. “Some back up, some get out to touch it, I’ve even had people come take bags of it home.”

Jacques welcomes anyone who wants to see South Carolina snow to come on by.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content