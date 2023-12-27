San Mateo Co. man gets 6 life sentences for rapes, sexual assaults on underage girls

By TIM FANG

SAN MATEO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A San Mateo County man convicted of multiple rapes and sexual assaults of underage girls was sentenced last week to six terms of life in prison, plus 245 years without the possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

In a statement Tuesday, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s office announced that a judge sentenced 32-year-old Kaylan Freeman of El Granada on Friday for sexually assaulting five separate victims aged 13 to 18.

Freeman was convicted in August of multiple sexual offenses, including 11 counts of forcible rape and six counts of forcible oral copulation on a child over the age of 14. He was also found guilty of kidnapping to commit child molestation, forcible child molestation, kidnapping to commit another felony and rape by use of drugs.

At the sentencing hearing, which included the reading of statements from two of his victims, prosecutors said Freeman did not express regret for his crimes.

“The court noted the defendant had no remorse for his conduct and was smirking in court as the victim impact statements were read,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Freeman was arrested by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies in early 2021 following an investigation into sexual assaults and rape of girls under 14 in the county that began in 2012. At the time, deputies said he had contacted his victims through social media apps.

The suspect’s identity was unknown for years, until detectives received a break in the case from a witness who identified the suspect, the sheriff’s office said at the time of Freeman’s arrest.

Along with the prison terms, the judge ordered Freeman to pay a $10,000 fine, to pay restitution to the victims, to register as a sex offender and not to contact the victims for 10 years.

Prosecutors said Freeman remains in custody on no bail status.

