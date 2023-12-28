Evacuation warning issued for Seacliff State Beach area in Santa Cruz County

By CARLOS CASTANEDA

Santa Cruz County, California (KPIX) — A community along the Santa Cruz County coast is being warned to prepare to evacuate Thursday morning because of dangerous surf conditions.

The evacuation warning was issued just before 8 a.m. for coastal areas near Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, zone CTL-E048 on the Genasys Protect map.

Residents in the area were urged to be prepared to leave should an evacuation order be issued.

An earlier alert from the county indicated that flooding was underway along the Rio Del Mar Esplanade in Aptos.

In Santa Cruz, flooding closed East Cliff Drive at Schwan Lake, Corcoran Lagoon and Moran Lake. County officials urged people to avoid the coast.

The warnings come as the National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for Bay Area coastal areas, describing possible life-threatening conditions along the shore.

The High Surf Warning was in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday. A Coast Flood Advisory was also in effect until 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

