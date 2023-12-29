USPS mail carrier assaulted, robbed in Randolph, Massachusetts, police say

By Russ Reed

RANDOLPH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The Randolph Police Department confirms it is investigating the robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in the Massachusetts town.

According to police, they received a 911 call at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday from the postal worker, who said they were robbed within the Rosemont Square Apartment Complex.

Randolph police said the USPS employee was physically assaulted by two masked men who were dressed in all black. The mail carrier suffered injuries to his ribs and side as a result of the attack.

Police also said an “arrow key,” a master key for USPS mailboxes in a particular area, was stolen from the mail carrier by the assailants.

The Randolph Police Department is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on an active and ongoing investigation into the incident.

