Deputies: Man arrested for killing estranged wife in Maryland grocery store parking lot

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged in the shooting death of his “estranged wife” Saturday night in the parking lot of a Frederick County grocery store, deputies said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Giant Foods in an Urbana, Maryland, shopping center on Sugarloaf Parkway.

According to WUSA9, 33-year-old Tenisha Butler died at the scene.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Iwusu Sakyi without incident in Walkersville, Maryland.

During a check of his vehicle, a handgun was found on the front seat and a rifle on the back seat.

The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi.

