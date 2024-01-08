Investigation underway after multiple Jewish-owned businesses vandalized in Canoga Park

By Amy Maetzold

Canoga Park (KCAL) — An investigation is underway after at least two businesses were vandalized in Canoga Park early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after alarms went off around 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was available.

Both businesses, an In-N-Out and Sherman-Williams Paints, are Jewish-owned. A similar crime reportedly occurred at a tire shop.

Police are investigating at least three other similar crimes that happened in Woodland Hills over the weekend where surveillance video shows a man throwing rocks at the windows. It’s unclear if the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.

