Man charged after godson accidentally shoots himself with unsecured gun in Philadelphia: DA

By Tom Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A man has been charged after a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself twice with an unsecured gun in Kensington over the weekend, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Rhamique Topping, 33, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. Topping’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, with Judge Vincent Furlong, according to court documents.

The DA’s office said the gun recovered by police is licensed and registered to Topping.

Philadelphia police said the boy accidentally shot himself twice in the leg in the 3500 block of Joyce Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by his mother, where he was placed in stable condition.

The DA’s office said the boy is Topping’s godson.

