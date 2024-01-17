Court docs: Grayson O’Connor’s mother removed safety device before son’s death

By Heidi Schmidt

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Newly filed court documents allege the mother of a 5-year-old boy removed safety devices from an apartment window prior to his death.

Someone passing by the Grand Boulevard Lofts apartments near 10th and Grand on Monday, Nov. 27, found Grayson O’Connor’s body on the ground and called police.

According to police, Grayson fell from the apartment. His death is considered “suspicious” according to information provided by investigators.

Police also identified Grayson’s mother as a person of interest in his death.

The landlord of the Grand Boulevard Lofts apartments filed an eviction petition in court against Grayson’s mother last week. The landlord claims the woman removed a safety device from an apartment window according to the document. The petition said the landlord found out about the window stop being removed on the same day Grayson was found dead.

Images provided by someone who lives in an apartment on the same floor as O’Connor’s show the safety devices in the windows. Referred to as window stops, the devises are in the window frame to prevent anyone from fully opening the window.

KCTV5 continued to look into the circumstances surrounding Grayson’s death and found police records that show officers responded to the apartment at least eight times over the past six years. The records show six of the calls were because of disturbances while two were welfare checks on a person, or people, living in the apartment.

The records do not include the day Grayson was found dead in the alley outside the building. The records also do not include a different day when police responded to the apartment and arrested a man.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it received the case from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department last month. A judge immediately sealed all charges and documents related to the case.

Court records show an eviction hearing is scheduled for Grayson’s mother on Jan. 25.

