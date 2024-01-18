Donovan Goodman sentenced for carjacking in which dog was thrown from window

By Web Staff

ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A man was sentencing Wednesday in a carjacking case that involved a dog being thrown out of a car window.

It happened in Arden Hills in February 2023. Investigators say deputies were trying to stop carjacking suspects when someone threw the dog onto the road. The pit bull, named Taho, suffered a broken leg but survived.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Donovan Goodman to more than four years in prison for those crimes.

Goodman is already serving 17 years on federal charges. He will serve both sentences at the same time.

