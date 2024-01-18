Woman lost over 200 lbs with help from support group

By Clifton Haskin

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Losing weight is a challenge many of us face, and it can be a troubling journey. However, an organization called TOPS helped people fight obesity for decades.

Bryanne Smith shares the incredible weight loss story of that put her in the international spotlight.

“I was about 380 pounds. I was on four blood pressure medicines. I wasn’t doing very well,” Smith said.

Bryanne Smith’s journey actually started with a tragedy.

“My mom passed away in February of 2021 due to sepsis and COVID complications, and she had urged me for a long time to start taking better care of my health,” Smith said.

Smith’s mother’s passing launched her weight loss journey of hundreds of pounds.

“I had my surgery in December of 2021, and since then, I have lost over 210 pounds. It’s been quite a journey, and I’m so grateful for all the good things that have come of it,” said Smith.

210 pounds — that’s almost the weight of the two average-sized 10-year-olds. She said good things like talking while walking and even doing the dishes are now much easier to do.

So what’s her secret? Plenty of weights and arm curls, running on the treadmill, and using her Cubii during meetings.

Smith claimed being a part of the TOPS support group also played a major role.

“I was around people who have similar weight issues as I did and still do, and so it was good being around people who understood cause people that don’t have weight issues don’t understand,” said Smith.

Bre’s efforts were presented with not only a state award from TOPS but also an international award. She hopes to inspire others with their weight loss.

“Don’t focus on the number on the scale focus on your laps focus on you’re A1C your triglycerides your cholesterol, focus on getting those numbers in the right place.”

It’s a big leap of faith Smith took to begin losing all that weight. But it was an even bigger leap of faith when she reached her goal – being able to skydive!

