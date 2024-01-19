Skip to Content
Local sneaker shop gives back after experiencing a robbery

    LANSING, Michigan (WSYM) — Sometimes the most difficult stories could have the best endings. and Carlos Kelly knows that first hand.

Back in Aug., we told you about a break in at Kelly’s store the Lansing Sneaker Spa.

“The took clothes, they took shoes, customers’ shoes and all,” Kelly said. “We lost over $30 thousand in merchandise.”

But months have passed since then, and a lot has changed including the Sneaker Spa moving into a new location on South Waverly, and Kelly getting back on his feet. He credits the support from customers, which is why he’s now paying it forward.

Wednesday afternoon, Carlos held a shoe giveaway, dozens of shoes were on display for people to take, for free.

“It’s people who can’t afford shoes and it’s cold outside, so anything we can do to make things better,” Kelly said.

Now, as Kelly sits with gratitude and a desire to give back, he’s hoping others will also pay it forward.

“Just give back, because we all we got,” Kelly said.

