Empty propane tanks found at New Britain Courthouse under investigation

By ROB POLANSKY and AYAH GALAL

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — On Friday police found two propane tanks at the New Britain Courthouse and determined they were empty following a report of a suspicious incident.

State police Troop H was notified of a suspicious incident at the New Britain courthouse around 10:40 a.m.

Two propane tanks were left around the courthouse, according to police. One was found near the front entrance and the other was found on the left side of the building near the sally port.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded,” state police said.

Bomb technicians determined the tanks were empty.

Around 2 p.m. police left the courthouse, shortly afterwards the building opened up again.

The incident is under investigation by the Central District Major Crime Squad.

State police said there is no threat to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.