Money from Broncos sale being used for youth programs in Jefferson County: “The passion is literacy, getting kids enthused about books”

By KAREN MORFITT

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Years after the sale of the Denver Broncos, metro area communities are putting the money they received for youth programs to work.

Seven surrounding counties that helped fund the stadium received funds, In Jefferson County the payment was more than $1 million.

After more than a year of community engagement, they’ve distributed funds to several different agencies including their library system.

“The passion is literacy, getting kids enthused about books,” Robyn Lupa said.

Lupa is the kids and family service manager for Jefferson County Libraries.

“My team also acts as library ambassadors out in the community, so we do a lot of outreaches and we community festivals visit schools visit head starts and bring the library to folks,” she said.

One of their favorite events brings different authors into the community. Lupa says they’ve had one youth author on their list for some time.

“It was our dream to bring in acclaimed author Jacqueline Woodson,” she said.

The expense, simply not in the budget until she learned of the stadium district funds.

“Thanks to the sale of the Denver Broncos Jefferson County received $1.1 million for youth activities these dollars are transformational for our community,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper.

She says after several surveys, community open houses and talking directly to youth in the community.

Much of the money was divvied up between county agencies, with funds going to build accessible playgrounds, a youth public health task force, transitional housing, and workforce training but also a book gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the young author program at the library.

The rest has yet to be decided.

“We set aside about $280,000 specifically for grants for different community projects& we received $1.5 million in requests,” she said.

For Lupa who’s funding is now secure, she can now move forward with planning what she says will be a unforgettable event for kids.

“Meeting the person who created that book that you love is amazing, and so I think the kids will really be impacted by that,” Lupa added.

The funding also allows for every child in attendance to get a free book, going beyond what she ever thought was possible.

