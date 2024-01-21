2 children die in house explosion

By Dan Greenwald

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A small St. Charles County community is in shock after a devastating house fire claimed the lives of two young boys early Friday morning.

Authorities told First Alert 4 that the explosion happened at a home near the intersection of Highway 94 and Defiance Road just before 7:45 a.m. The investigation into what caused the fire continues but neighbors reported hearing a loud boom.

“There was a boom, like an explosion and the next thing all the ambulances–everything was coming by,” said resident Sharon Oberlag.

Oberlag said as everyone rushed outside to see what was happening, she and others realized the home engulfed in flames was that of her friends, Jennifer and Vern Ham.

“Everybody came running of course to help—and god—we never realized to lose the two little boys, it’s so sad what has happened,” she said.

Three adults and two children were at the home at the time. The adults made it out of the home, but the two children, became trapped inside and died. A St. Charles County police officer suffered minor injuries when he responded to the scene.

“They tried, Nick and Travis, the neighbor – they tried getting the boys and they couldn’t, it’s just devastating,” said Oberlag.

The children were later identified as Jamison and Julian Keiser.

“f you ever met the boys at the Defiance Roadhouse, the Christmas Festival or the St. Patty’s Day parade you will never forget their enthusiasm for life and the joy they brought to all around them,” read a gofundme set up for the family in the wake of the tragedy.

The State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into what caused the explosion and subsequent fire. A prayer vigil will be held in Defiance Friday night at 7 p.m. outside of Good News Brewery.

A fundraiser has been created for a family.

