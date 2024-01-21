Family of Army wife who died after surgery at TAMC will receive settlement of $9.5 million

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — Attorney Loretta Sheehan of Davis Levin Livingston stated Friday, “We’re here to announce a settlement with the United States Government for $9.5 million for the botched gastric bypass surgery that killed Julie Bond.”

Bond, a 31-year-old wife and mother, died six weeks after she had the gastric bypass at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu.

Bond’s mother Beth Anderson said, “There should have been a safeguard in place to protect Julie.”

Julie’s husband Donald Bond said, “Our kids have been robbed of a life with their mother.”

In a statement to the media Friday, Sheehan said, “In November 2020, Julie underwent surgery called a Roux-en-Y procedure, it’s one of the most extreme, one of the most drastic bariatric surgeries that exists, the Tripler surgeon’s unfortunately did the surgery backwards – they reattached Julie’s small intestine backwards.”

Her condition reportedly quickly deteriorated.

“It caused a hernia which necessitated emergency surgery three days later and what happened after that was a series of disasters that left Julie first in a coma and when she emerged from her coma she discovered that she was a ventilator dependent quadriplegic”, added Sheehan.

Bond’s mother stated, “I don’t want a family, a husband, a wife, children to have to go through something like this.”

Island New has reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice and is awaiting comment.

Julie Bond’s case is not the first bariatric surgery for which the Davis Levin Livingston firm has sued TAMC. In 2015 it was ruled that TAMC’s Bariatric Surgery Program committed malpractice when it provided the Roux-en-Y bypass to a 32-year-old Navy wife – she reportedly did not qualify for the surgery.

