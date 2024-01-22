Jury selection begins in trial for 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay in Queens

By Elijah Westbrook

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Jury selection begins Monday for two of the three men facing charges in the murder of legendary hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay.

The case that has played out for more than 20 years finally heads to federal court in Downtown Brooklyn.

The DJ for Run DMC was born Jason Mizell. He was shot inside his recording studio back in 2002 in Hollis, Queens.

Ronald Washington, 59, and Karl Jordan Jr., 40, were arrested in 2020 for Mizell’s death.

According to court documents, Mizell had been trafficking cocaine. Washington and Jordan allegedly plotted his murder after they were cut out of a deal.

Prosecutors say Jordan walked up to the hip-hop star and shot him in the head.

A third defendant, 49-year-old Jay Bryant, of Jamaica, Queens, is also expected to go on trial this year.

Prosecutors say Bryant was seen entering Mizell’s studio that night, along with the two other defendants. They say he later admitted to participating in the murder.

He is currently being held behind bars on unrelated charges and is expected to be arraigned this year.

As for Washington and Jordan, both pleaded not guilty. Opening statements are scheduled for next Monday, Jan. 29.

