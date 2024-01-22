Small downtown business shot at, has been vandalized 3 times in 3 years, owner says

By Joel Seymour

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A small business owner is speaking out after she said her downtown Asheville store was shot at.

Jen White, owner of Lost and Found on College Street, said the shooting happened early Saturday morning, Jan. 20, and that no one was hurt but a display window was shattered.

White said this is the third time in three years her business was vandalized.

The first time it happened, someone fired a BB gun at her store window.

The second time, a brick was thrown through one of her display windows.

“This is the third time that we’ve had our windows smashed. This is the first actual gunshot; one was a BB gun and then the other one was someone threw a rock through one of our windows, so we’ve had three smashed windows.”

White said the Yacht Club, which is just a few blocks away from her shop, was also shot at Saturday morning.

News 13 has reached out to Asheville police about this case but has yet to hear back.

