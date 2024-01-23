‘Hey Zach’: Church responds with unique message after pride banner stolen

By Lee Anne Denyer

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento church is taking a unique approach in its response to someone stealing a pride banner that had been hanging on its front lawn: They put up a new one, asking “Zach” if he wanted to talk.

“We have, over the last many years, had a banner out front on our lawn for a number of progressive issues,” said Cheryl McDonald, moderator of the church council at Parkside Community Church. “Over the years, many of them have been either defaced or torn down.”

She said this happens so frequently that the church budgets for replacements when new flags and banners go up outside. This incident, McDonald said, was different.

“This time, however, we actually got a security video that showed the face of the person,” McDonald said.

She said the person appeared young, whether a teen or a young man, she didn’t know. He also seemed anxious or even angry, she said, in the footage.

Parkside Community Church shared the video with KCRA 3. In it, a person can be seen cutting down the banner while someone off-camera yells, “Zach, Zach.”

Despite having a name and a clear picture of the believed vandal, McDonald said church leaders decided against filing a formal police report. Instead, they wanted to see if they could start a dialogue.

“We’d like this to be a much more positive interaction,” McDonald said.

The new banner hung outside the church on South Land Park Drive now reads: “Hey Zach! Do you want to talk about it?”

It includes a QR code linked to an open letter to “Zach.”

“Hi Zach, You’re probably wondering what your name is doing on a banner in front of Parkside Community Church!” the online letter opens.

The note goes on to state that the church has had 20 banners vandalized in three years.

“After you hacked through the straps, we noticed that you ran off with our flag. We’re not sure if you intended to keep it or destroy it, but either way, we’re concerned because you looked really angry and awfully anxious,” the letter reads in part.

The letter also invited “Zach” for a chat.

“We’ve not had the opportunity to understand what’s going on with the people who are doing this, but we wanted to open the dialogue,” she said. “We want to understand and we want them to understand our perspective.”

The letter explains the history of the pride progress symbol and expresses the hurt and frustration the vandalism of its banners causes members of the church community.

McDonald said she hoped responding with kindness would yield a positive outcome to the hurtful act.

