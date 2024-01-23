Schools involved in sextortion investigation named by police

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado (KCNC) — The Aurora Police Department has released the names of the schools involved in a sextortion investigation. Those schools include several in both the Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District and two middle schools in the Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J.

The schools named in the Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigation are Rangeview, Gateway, Vista PEAK, all high schools in Aurora Public Schools; Smoky Hill, Cherokee Trail and Overland, all high schools in Cherry Creek Schools; Aurora Hills and Mrachek, both middle schools in Adams-Arapahoe School District 28J.

According to Aurora police, in six instances, students reported being a direct target of the sextortion scheme after being contacted by the suspect or suspects through Instagram. In dozens of others, students received unsolicited investigations to pay to join a “Close Friends List” where sexually explicit material had been posted.

Detectives with the Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit are working with officials from Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District to identify additional victims. They are also working with Meta, the company that owns Instagram, to identify the owners of the suspect profiles. They are also trying to determine the legitimacy of photos and videos that have already been shared or posted.

Last week, CBS News Colorado reported on the possible sextortion investigation that involved intimate or possibly A.I.-generated photos.

According to investigators, “Sextortion is a form of exploitation where children are blackmailed most often through the threat of publishing an explicit image. A scammer could threaten to post explicit material on the internet or social media unless they receive money from their targeted victim. Sextortion could also involve sharing sexually explicit images with others in exchange for money.”

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact a detective by calling Aurora non-emergency dispatch, 303.627.3100, and referencing case number AP2024-10276. Information can also be shared anonymously through the Safe2Tell website.

