American Red Cross Takes Swift Action: Shelter Opens in San Jacinto County Amidst Texas Floods

Jan. 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In response to the extensive rainfall and flooding wreaking havoc across the state of Texas, the American Red Cross is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of affected individuals. A shelter has been promptly established in San Jacinto County, offering refuge, sustenance, and emotional support during this challenging time.

Red Cross Shelter Details Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Location: San Jacinto County, 121 Live Oak St, Coldspring, TX 77331

In the face of adversity, the Red Cross, in collaboration with its partners, stands committed to aiding communities in need. As the full extent of the event unfolds, the organization remains resolute in its mission to provide essential resources and support.

How to Find a Shelter Individuals seeking shelter can easily locate the nearest facility by visiting redcross.org/shelter, utilizing the Red Cross Emergency App, or reaching out to the helpline at 1-800-RED CROSS.

What to Bring to a Red Cross Shelter For those planning to stay in a Red Cross shelter, it is advisable to bring the following essentials:

Prescription medications Extra clothing Pillows and blankets Hygiene supplies Important documents Comfort items Special items for children (diapers, formula, toys) Durable medical equipment or assistive technology if applicable While the Red Cross can provide medical equipment and assistive technology on loan, delivery times may vary based on inventory and availability.

Download the Emergency App Stay informed and prepared by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. This app provides real-time shelter information, weather updates, and emergency alerts for various situations. Available on smartphone app stores, search for the American Red Cross or visit redcross.org/apps.

As communities band together in the face of adversity, the American Red Cross remains a steadfast ally, ensuring that no one faces these challenges alone. For the latest updates and crucial information, stay connected with Houston Style Magazine as we navigate through this period of resilience and support.

