Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2024 Brings Global Music Stars and Art Extravaganza

Jan. 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The highly anticipated Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival makes its grand return from April 30 to May 12, 2024, promising a breathtaking lineup of world-renowned musicians. With a diverse range of genres, from pop rock to Afro beats, the festival will showcase a stellar cast of artists, including Air Supply, Davido, Machel Montano, Samara Joy, Beres Hammond, Jon Secada, and Chloe Bailey.

A Musical Journey Across Genres

The 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival is set to captivate audiences with a musical odyssey spanning classic jazz, world beats, gospel, Soca, reggae, pop, and more. Against the picturesque backdrop of the historic Pigeon Island National Park, attendees can immerse themselves in open-air performances that promise an unforgettable experience.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, expressed excitement about the upcoming event, stating, “Building on three decades of star-studded performances that attract visitors from around the world, the 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival continues our tradition of creating and hosting the Caribbean’s premier jazz and arts event.”

Stellar Lineup Highlights

As of January 18, 2024, the festival’s lineup boasts an impressive array of artists:

– Opening Night (April 30): Featuring Caribbean superstars Voice the Artiste, Romain Virgo, TeeJay, and the Saint Lucia Allstars.

– Entertainment & Community Jazz (May 4-7): Showcasing American bassist John Patitucci and Saint Lucian composer Allison Marquis.

– Kingdom Gospel Night (May 8): Headlined by international gospel singer Minister Donnie McClurkin, with performances from Nigella St. Clair-Daniel, Marvia Providence, and Carlene Davis.

– Pure Jazz (May 9): Featuring jazz vocalists Vaughnette Bigford, Samara Joy, Christa Bailey, and Shannon Pinel.

– Caribbean Fusion (May 10): A vibrant mix with Meshach, Ezra D’Fun Machine, Machel Montano, and Beres Hammond.

– *World Beats (May 11):* Showcasing Arthur Allain, VAYB, Jon Secada, Chlöe Bailey, Joeboy, and Davido.

– *The Ultimate Celebration on Mother’s Day (May 12):* Closing with Carl Gustave, Michele Henderson, Augustin “Jab” Duplessis, and headliners Air Supply.

Art and the City: Celebrating Saint Lucian Culture

The festival’s arts scene, themed “Art and the City,” will commence on April 30. World-renowned Saint Lucian artist Llewellyn Xavier takes center stage, with over 1,000 pieces on display, making it the largest one-person exhibition in Saint Lucia’s history. From sculptures and culinary experiences to dance performances and theatrical productions, Art and the City offers a diverse range of cultural events across the island.

Tickets and Travel Packages

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Cultural Development Foundation, has curated a festival that appeals to a global audience. From signature accommodations to diverse events across the island, the festival promises an immersive experience.

Tickets and travel packages will be available from February at [stlucia.org/jazz]

