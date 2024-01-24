U-Haul driver dumps more than 20 cats at animal control center in freezing weather

By Eliza Kruczynski

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — More than 20 cats were dumped outside in freezing conditions last week.

Halfway Home Rescue, the rescue organization that has been bringing the cats back to life, said it wants some answers.

“The only way that we’re going to be remotely close to finding out who did this is if the public recognizes these animals,” said Stephanie Maselli, founder, Halfway Home Rescue.

Twenty-two cats were dumped outside of Waterbury Animal Control on Friday morning.

Police said they spoke with the man who dropped the cats off at Waterbury Animal Control Friday morning.

He said he had found them dumped at an abandoned property in Waterbury. He took them in, called rescue places but that was unsuccessful, so he dropped them at Waterbury Animal Control, hoping to get them care.

“According to animal control, it was a U-Haul van that pulled up, two people got out, took all the crates out of the van, and left them in the snow,” Maselli said.

Maselli told Channel 3 that they dove in headfirst and saved the cats from euthanasia.

“Right now, all 22 cats are extremely underweight, they’re all matted to the skin,” she said. “None of them are spayed or neutered, of course we’ll get that done when they’re healthy. They’re starving. They were literally laying in their own urine and feces.”

She said the cats were clearly living in the conditions for a while.

“We have two that are extremely sick,” Maselli said on Tuesday. “One of them has been in the hospital all day.”

The rehabilitation process has been underway, but she said it’s going to be a long journey.

Maselli said they were looking at a minimum of 8 weeks before the cats are ready for adoption.

“It’s criminal, it’s criminal and it just keeps happening throughout Connecticut,” said Zilla Cannamela, president, Desmond’s Army.

Desmond’s Army, an animal advocacy group, said this type of incident happens too often. It sought to remind people that dumping animals is a crime.

“There is no excuse for this behavior,” Cannamela said.

Channel 3 reached out to the Waterbury Police Department for an update. As of Tuesday night, it had yet to respond.

“Unfortunately, it’s punishable by law, but only if you know who did it,” Maselli said.

In the meantime, Halfway Home is taking donations to help the cats.

“Whether it’s food, litter, supplies,” Maselli said.

Drop Off Locations:

Petsmart, Orange Petsmart, North Haven Mew Haven Cat Cafe RVI Computers, North Haven Other ways to donate:

Paypal: halfwayhomerescueinc@gmail.com Venmo:@halfwayhomerescueinc There is also a Halfway Home Rescue wish list on Amazon and Chewy

