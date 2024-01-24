Unveiling Breakthrough Discoveries: New Biomarkers for Active Lupus Nephritis Discovered

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a groundbreaking stride towards early detection and improved diagnostic accuracy in lupus nephritis, researchers at the University of Houston, led by the eminent lupus expert Chandra Mohan, have unearthed novel biomarkers. This significant development is poised to revolutionize the approach to identifying renal involvement in lupus, ultimately mitigating the pain, suffering, and mortality associated with the disease.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), colloquially known as lupus, is an autoimmune affliction where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own organs and tissues. The inflammatory reper- cussions of lupus can affect various bodily systems, including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, and heart. Among the severe clinical manifestations of SLE, lupus nephritis stands out as a leading cause of mortality.

In a recent publication in the prestigious Journal of Autoimmunity, Professor Chandra Mohan, the Hugh Roy and Lillie Cranz Cullen Endowed Professor of Bio- medical Engineering, shared the outcomes of their research, stating, “These studies introduce at least six groundbreaking urine biomarkers for active renal lupus, validated across ethnically diverse patient cohorts.”

The crux of their findings lies in a cutting-edge technique known as Proximity Extension Assay (PEA), leveraging antibodies and DNA amplification. Mohan explained, “We report on a novel technique based on the use of antibodies and DNA amplification that can detect even low concentrations of proteins. This technique is called Proximity Extension Assay (PEA).” By applying PEA proteomics to

urine samples, Mohan and his team identified several proteins significantly elevated in the urine of lupus patients with active renal disease. This method not only validated previously reported urine biomarkers but also uncovered new candidates. The roster of validated proteins includes ALCAM, CD163, MCP1, SELL, ICAM1, VCAM1, NGAL, and TWEAK, while additional bio- markers such as ICAM-2, FABP4, FASLG, IGFBP-2, SELE, and TNFSF13B/BAFF were identified for the first time.

The revelation that both immune and non-immune cells in the kidneys may be releasing these biomarkers into the urine adds a layer of complexity to understanding the disease. Dr. Mohan emphasized the significance of these findings, stating, “These studies have expanded the repertoire of urinary proteins that can be used to monitor renal status in a patient with lupus.”

The collaborative efforts of the research team, including lead author Yaxi Li, post-doctoral fellow, and contributors from UT Southwestern, Dallas, Tuen Mun Hospital, Hong Kong, and UTHealth Houston, underline the global impact of this research. As the scientific community embraces these newfound insights, the door to early intervention and improved lupus management swings wide open, offering hope to countless individuals affected by this debilitating autoimmune condition.

