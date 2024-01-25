Indulge in the Magic of Carnival at Urban South Houston’s Three-day Mardi Gras Extravaganza from February 9-11

By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Brace yourself for an unforgettable Mardi Gras experience as Urban South HTX transforms its taproom into a vibrant celebration hub from February 9th to 11th. Urban South Brewery invites Houstonians to immerse themselves in the festive spirit of New Orleans with an array of curated experiences and delectable treats.

The weekend’s highlight is the exclusive Dong Phuong King Cake Pint & Slice Pairing, kicking off on Friday, February 9. This unique offering promises a delightful fusion of Dong Phuong king cake slices paired with carefully selected beers, including the Carnival Time Sour, Coconut Cream Carnival Time Sour, Hurricane Sour, and the decadent Barrel Aged King For A Day Stout. The flavor revelation on the day of the event adds an element of excitement to this annual affair.

Friday night extends the festivities with a lively trivia session at 7 pm, complemented by a selection of themed beers, cocktails, and frozen hurricanes. The limited Pint & Slice Pairing featuring Dong Phuong King Cake will be available alongside mouthwatering culinary offerings from the Food Court Food Truck.

Saturday’s agenda includes a bustling market with diverse vendors, family-friendly activities such as face painting and a bounce house, and a tantalizing thematic food menu by GastroCraft. The atmosphere will resonate with music and entertainment, creating an inviting space for all attendees.

The grand finale on Sunday continues the celebration, inviting guests to savor themed beers and cocktails, enjoy frozen hurricanes, and seize the last chance to partake in the exclusive Dong Phuong King Cake Pint & Slice Pairing. Lencas Street Food will be on-site, providing a flavorful culinary farewell.

This family-friendly celebration extends a warm welcome to attendees of all ages, including children and furry friends. RSVP for this distinguished event here, and vendors interested in participating can secure their presence by contacting brewsandbrowsehtx@gmail.com.

