Lions fan makes “permanent” prediction that team will win Super Bowl

By Gino Vicci

DETROIT (WWJ) — As the Detroit Lions prepare for the NFC Championship against the 49ers, players said they have been overwhelmed and grateful for the love and support that fans have shown.

And what Alex Chepeska decided to do is no exception. “I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life,” Chepeska said.

The Rochester resident said he is so certain the Lions will win the Super Bowl that he decided to get a tattoo of a Lombardi trophy with the words, “Lions Super Bowl Champs 2024.”

“So I got this in early August, a week before the first preseason game, and I knew they were doing it, it’s happening,” Chepeska said.

Chepeska is no bandwagon fan. He got the ink before the playoffs, before the 12 regular season wins, in fact even before the season started.

The reaction so far has been mostly good. After all, he could always get it removed.

“Yeah there is a few haters out there but mostly everyone has been positive,” he said.

As you can imagine he’s gained more and more praise for his permanent prediction as the Lions began to win more and more games.

“The longer it goes, the more people are on board,” Chepeska said.

In the locker room after today’s team practice, Alex Anzalone said all the support from fans has been unbelievable and this is no exception.

“A tattoo, that’s a huge commitment obviously, you can get it removed, but yeah it’s awesome,” Anzalone said.

Chepeska said he is grateful to this team and as the tattoo reads, the Lions win this Sunday and the Lions are winning the Super Bowl.

“It feels like destiny, it’s our turn,” he said.

