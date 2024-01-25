Phoenix author shares story about heart transplant journey

By Web Staff

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — When Karen Rosner was born with a life-changing heart condition, doctors told her family she wouldn’t live to see her first birthday. However, Rosner has defied those odds 60 years later!

After undergoing a heart transplant and six open-heart surgeries, Rosner’s life has come full circle. She’s now a transplant social worker in Phoenix and a published author. Rosner decided to share her story and help others through similar life experiences through her book “My 12 Hours Aren’t Up Yet.” The book’s title is a reference to doctors telling Rosner that she would only have 12 hours to live after her fifth open-heart surgery.

“My 12 Hours Aren’t Up Yet” is available to purchase at Barnes & Noble or Amazon. All profits will go toward Rosner’s nonprofit organization, which helps transplant patients.

