Pink Bows Foundation Tees Up for Texas Children’s Houston Open “Birdies for Charity” Campaign

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Pink Bows Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to advocating for stronger safety protocols and providing safe spaces at large events, proudly announces its participation in the Texas Children’s Houston PGA Open through the Birdies for Charity Program.

Birdies for Charity, presented by Halliburton, offers a unique fundraising opportunity for local charities associated with the Texas Children’s Houston Open. All donations received through the program go directly to the chosen charities. The top fifteen donation-collecting charities will be awarded $100,000, and four randomly selected charities will have the chance to set up booths at the tournament.

Individual donors can participate by guessing the number of birdies made by PGA TOUR Pros during the Texas Children’s Houston Open for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including an Astros *Suite Night at Minute Maid Park. Entry into the contest is granted to those who donate to registered local charities, with a minimum one-time donation of $20.

“Pink Bows Foundation is honored to be part of Birdies for Charities once again. This campaign not only engages the Houston community in the excitement of the Houston Open but also supports local charities with the chance to win fantastic prizes. We aim to lead the competition this year, advancing our mission of enhancing safety protocols and saving lives at entertainment venues,” expressed Peter Remington, Board President of Pink Bows Foundation.

In 2023, Pink Bows Foundation secured the 6th position in the overall fundraising campaign that featured over 80 Houston nonprofits raising more than $50,000.

The fundraising campaign concludes on March 31, 2024. To support Pink Bows Foundation, donors can make pledges here.

About Pink Bows Foundation:

Established in Houston on November 5, 2022, Pink Bows Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit committed to advocating for consistent safety protocols at entertainment venues. The foundation also provides safe spaces to prevent avoidable injuries or deaths at large events.

The Pink Bows Safe Space™, a signature initiative of the foundation, has been featured at various Houston events, offering attendees a calm environment to take a mental health break. The space includes options like quiet areas, soothing music, and access to mental health counselors.

The foundation is a tribute to the life of Madison Dubiski, who tragically passed away at the age of 23 while attending the Astroworld music festival. The Pink Bows for Madison initiative, sparked in her memory, gained widespread support and went viral worldwide.

For more information, visit Pink Bows Foundation and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

