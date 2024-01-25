Trial of Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Oxford High School shooter, gets underway

By Joseph Buczek, Sara Powers

DETROIT (WWJ) — Opening statements for the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, will begin Thursday morning in an Oakland County court.

Jury selection wrapped Wednesday, with a 17-person jury comprised of 10 women and seven men.

Jennifer and James Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured several other people in the November 2021 shooting.

Prosecutors accuse the parents of buying the gun for their son that was used the day of the shooting and not getting him the necessary help.

The shooter was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2023.

