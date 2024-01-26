11-year-old boy arrested after loaded gun found in Scottsdale school

By Ben Bradley

Click here for updates on this story

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO) — An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in a Scottsdale middle school on Thursday.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. at Mountainside Middle School, located near 128th Street and Via Linda. That’s when a student told a staff member about a handgun on a classroom floor. A school resource officer confirmed it was real and loaded, and the school was locked down as a precaution, which lasted about three hours.

Scottsdale police searched the campus for additional weapons but didn’t find anything. Students were dismissed around the usual time.

Thursday night, police arrested an 11-year-old in connection to the case. Police say the child faces charges including minors prohibited from possessing a firearm, possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds and recklessly handling a deadly weapon.

Other information on the investigation has not been released. On Friday morning, school officials sent the following letter to parents:

“Dear Mountainside Families,

This morning, we received information from Scottsdale Police that they have identified the individual responsible for bringing the gun to school and have made an arrest. The district is fully cooperating with the police investigation, and we are grateful for their swift action in resolving this matter.

After a thorough investigation, Scottsdale Police confirm this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

We take such incidents very seriously and, in accordance with our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment, the student involved will face disciplinary measures in line with the student code of conduct.

We understand that these events can be distressing, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this challenging time. Our Support Services staff is available for any students who may be feeling uneasy or anxious about the incident.

Please feel free to reach out if you have any concerns or questions. Your partnership is important in prioritizing the safety and well-being of our community.

We look forward to seeing your students this morning.”

Nick Noonan, MMS interim principal

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.