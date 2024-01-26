Following court’s refusal to return guns, McCloskey seeks expungement

By Pat Pratt

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis area attorney who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for brandishing a firearm at protestors in June 2020 is asking to have that conviction removed from his criminal record.

Mark McCloskey on Tuesday filed an expungement request for a conviction of fourth-degree assault in St. Louis. A hearing on the matter has not yet been set.

McCloskey and his wife on June 28, 2020 brandished firearms at a group walking in front of their home in the Central West End during protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He was originally charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor as part of a plea deal. He was later pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson for the misdemeanor.

Following the pardon, McCloskey asked for the return of his weapon, which was denied by the St. Louis Circuit Court. That decision was upheld in December by the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

The appellate panel ruled since McCloskey pleaded guilty, he was not entitled to the weapons.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.