Man seen dragging body through apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man has been arrested and a death investigation is underway after a body was found in the 800 block of Glastonbury Road in South Nashville on Wednesday evening.

A maintenance worker at the Parliament Place Apartments saw a man dragging what appeared to be a body wrapped in blankets down several flights of stairs and then down a hill behind the complex, according to the arrest affidavit.

A resident at the complex then told the maintenance worker and his supervisor that he just saw the man push the body into a rain culvert, according to the affidavit. A photo was taken of the incident and shown to police, and the man was identified as 38-year-old Dominic Collier, who the leasing office confirmed lives at another nearby apartment complex.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department made contact with Collier at his apartment and observed the clothes he was seen wearing in the security footage draped over a chair in his dining room, the affidavit states. Collier was arrested and transported to MNPD headquarters while detectives interviewed his girlfriend and went to retrieve the body.

The body was covered in a shower curtain, two blankets, and duct tape, the affidavit said. There was also a white garbage bag and camouflage backpack over the victim’s head.

The victim is believed to be a man named Mike, according to friend Erin Mason. She was shocked to hear what happened to him and said she hated this is the way his body was treated.

“He’s a character,” Mason said. “He would give anybody his last. People would try to take advantage of him, and he was a very nice man.”

Other people who live nearby, including Lateria Benson, said this is very disturbing because children walk past the culvert every day to and from the school bus stop. She was concerned and saddened something like this would happen in such a quiet area.

Collier was booked early Thursday morning and, thus far, faces abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and failure to report a body charges. He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

A spokesperson for Freeman Webb Company, the owner of Parliament Place Apartments, denied a request for comment due to the ongoing police investigation.

Collier is expected to appear in court on Friday, January 26.

