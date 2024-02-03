Four suspects caught transporting 370 gallons of liquid heroin in Portland

By NOOR SHAMI

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Oregon said four suspected drug traffickers are facing federal charges Thursday after they were caught transporting near 370 gallons of liquid heroin.

Police said 44-year-old Marco Antonio Magallon, 26-year-old Luis Deleon Woodward, 25-year-old Jorge Luis Amador and 32-year-old Santos Alisael Aguilar Maya have ties to a Mexico-based transnational criminal organization. They have all been charged with conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute heroin and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Investigators watched Amador drive a rented moving truck alongside a red pickup truck west on I-84 near Bonneville. The trucks made their way through Tigard and Beaverton stopping along the way.

Police had a search warrant on the defendants’ motel room and two trucks. They located and took eight 55-gallon barrels containing approximately 370 gallons of a liquid narcotic weighing 1.4 metric tons, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office narcotics room.

