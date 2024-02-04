Family turns Christmas lights into Chiefs light show

By Mark Poulose

GLADSTONE, Missouri (KCTV) — In sports, they say the lights shine the brightest in the postseason, and that proves true in Gladstone.

In Gladstone, the Meythaler family turned their Christmas lights into a light show to honor the Chiefs and their postseason success.

“It’s awesome,” said Jeremy Meythaler. “It’s fun when the Chiefs do well.”

Meythaler has 15,000 LED lights that controlled by a computer program. The light show is set to four songs that can be heard on 90.7 FM. The song choices remind you of a tailgate at Arrowhead, featuring “Red Kingdom” by Tech N9ne, “Run it Back” by Blaine Howard, “Champion” by Carrie Underwood, and the Tomahawk Chop.

“Oh my gosh, this is awesome,” said Kelly Hunter. “Anybody that can, should come by and see this. The lights are in sync with the songs, and the songs go with the lights, and it’s all great.”

The Meythaler family has turned their Christmas lights into a Chiefs light show every year since 2020. The show runs for four hours each night, but the family says it raises their electric bill only a few dollars each month.

“Everything is LED. It uses very low amperage and wattage,” said Meythaler. “You’d think we’d have a lot bigger bill, but we don’t.”

The attraction draws people from all over the metro as team pride runs high during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

“Everybody is in spirit. Go Chiefs. We go this Super Bowl, bring home that Super Bowl, baby!” said Kimberly Henderson.

“The whole experience is great,” Hunter said. “Everywhere you go, it’s ‘Go Chiefs! We’re #1.’ We’re going to the Super Bowl. We’re going to win it.”

If you’d like to see the light show, the home is located at in the 4200 Block of NE 60th Court in Kansas City, Missouri. The show will be on all week through the Super Bowl from 6pm-10pm. Should the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, the light show will remain on through the parade.

