Models gather in New York City to push for passing of Fashion Workers Act

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There was push Sunday in Manhattan to protect the rights of Black models.

Models gathered with state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is a sponsor of the Fashion Workers Act bill.

The group is calling on lawmakers to pass the bill, which would regulate model management companies and hold them accountable. Advocates say Black models, especially, face unfair treatment, including with compensation and protections.

Among those who spoke was model Beverly Johnson, who was the first Black model to appear on the cover of American Vogue.

“The lack of regulation in our industry makes it so much more difficult for Black models to flourish,” Johnson said. “Black models are fighting for basic dignity and respect.”

We are going to change the law in New York, close the loophole,” Hoylman-Sigal added.

The rally was held days before the start of New York City Fashion Week.

